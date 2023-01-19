Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells $71,238.60 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 44,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 33.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWB. Hovde Group increased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,095,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,964 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

