Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the December 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 94,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

