Brokerages Set Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) PT at $73.00

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

EVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at $315,834,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 28,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,542,439 shares in the company, valued at $295,134,876.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at $315,834,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enviva Trading Down 3.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. Enviva has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

