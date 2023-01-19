Brokerages Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Target Price at GBX 2,092.50

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,092.50 ($25.53).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.54) to GBX 2,190 ($26.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,157 ($26.32) on Friday. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,612 ($31.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,147.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,145.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,655.93.
Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.
