Brokerages Set Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target at $87.83

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

LGRDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($105.43) to €89.00 ($96.74) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Legrand Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

