Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Target Price at $31.58

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nutanix by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Nutanix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $26.67 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $433.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

