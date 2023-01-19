Brokers Set Expectations for Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Focus Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $54.61.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

