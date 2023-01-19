Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 3.5 %

BKD opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

Insider Transactions at Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $757.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 50,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,989.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.