Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $640,876.50 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $640,876.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BBW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 226,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,993. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $337.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.84. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.62 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

