BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

BW LPG Price Performance

BWLLY stock remained flat at $7.54 on Thursday. BW LPG has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.2213 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

