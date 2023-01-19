C WorldWide Group Holding A S Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,826 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.21% of Adobe worth $265,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $887,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,365 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,028 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $884,411,000 after purchasing an additional 325,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $341.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $540.46. The firm has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

