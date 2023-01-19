Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the December 15th total of 107,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Calyxt Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of Calyxt stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 65,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,788,900. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calyxt

Calyxt ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,025.80% and a negative return on equity of 203.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,298 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

