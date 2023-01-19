Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $159.36

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$159.36 and traded as high as C$167.89. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$166.65, with a volume of 761,143 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNR has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$159.08.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The stock has a market cap of C$111.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$166.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$159.36.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.733 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.