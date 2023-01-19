Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of CADL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 32,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,250. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Candel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

