Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Suisse Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSUI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 26,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Cannabis Suisse has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Get Cannabis Suisse alerts:

About Cannabis Suisse

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Cannabis Suisse Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, and distribution of over-the-counter products, recreational tobacco products, and medical CBD oils. The company's products include flavored broad-spectrum CBD oils and CBD isolate tinctures with no THC. It sells its products through Swiss4Life, a retail brand for online selling, as well as a network of retailers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Suisse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Suisse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.