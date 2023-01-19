Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Suisse Stock Up 11.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CSUI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 26,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Cannabis Suisse has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
About Cannabis Suisse
