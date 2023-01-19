Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ USAT opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
