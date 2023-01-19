Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,907,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,548 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 3.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $353,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $107.25. 40,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.56. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

