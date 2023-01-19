Cantillon Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,627 shares during the period. TriNet Group makes up 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.70% of TriNet Group worth $252,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,371.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TNET traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,777. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.12.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $444,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

