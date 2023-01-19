Cantillon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $286,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Shares of CME traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.57. 33,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

