Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 27,836 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,836 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $227,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.78. 306,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,864,121. The company has a market cap of $460.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $135.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

