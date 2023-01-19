Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells $24,484.65 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $24,484.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,280.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

CARA stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 331,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $614.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.13% and a negative net margin of 224.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.