Cardano Market Capitalization Tops $11.58 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.58 billion and $289.74 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.18 or 0.07339919 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00076215 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00029003 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00056621 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009875 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001024 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023971 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,376,761,379 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,640,901 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
