Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.83

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.83 and traded as low as C$13.40. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$13.40, with a volume of 885 shares changing hands.

Caribbean Utilities Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$507.04 million and a PE ratio of 15.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

