Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 37.9% in December

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.83) to €17.50 ($19.02) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €22.00 ($23.91) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.74) to €19.00 ($20.65) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Carrefour Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRRFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,567. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

Featured Stories

