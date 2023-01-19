CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CBFV opened at $22.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $112.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.58. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

