Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.