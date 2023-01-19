Celo Dollar (CUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $676,450.27

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.21 million and approximately $676,450.27 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00428890 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,329.43 or 0.30104934 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.99 or 0.00760986 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,280,806 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

