CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Update

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CENAQ Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ CENQ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. CENAQ Energy has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CENAQ Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 683,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in CENAQ Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 85,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in CENAQ Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About CENAQ Energy

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.