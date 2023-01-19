Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $49.50 Average PT from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet
In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.7 %
CENTA opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.
