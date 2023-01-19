Chainlink Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $6.49 or 0.00030771 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $241.30 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00428698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.27 or 0.30091459 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00769964 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

