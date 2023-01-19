Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up to $20.38

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.38, but opened at $20.81. Chegg shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 21,498 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Chegg Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

