Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

