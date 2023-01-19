Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.11.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. On average, analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,783 shares in the company, valued at $10,217,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,182 shares of company stock worth $10,647,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

