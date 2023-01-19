China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 17,199 shares.The stock last traded at $20.52 and had previously closed at $20.61.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 77.07% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -11.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

