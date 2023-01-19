China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
