CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Director Purchases $150,060.00 in Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) Director Perry Meyer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,030. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CHS Stock Down 0.3 %

CHSCL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,806. CHS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Get Rating ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

