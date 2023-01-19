Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $32.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $233,320.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,436 shares in the company, valued at $653,243.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Chuy’s Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHUY stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $594.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.