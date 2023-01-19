CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.
CIBT Education Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MBAIF remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.09. CIBT Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.
CIBT Education Group Company Profile
