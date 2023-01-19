CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.

CIBT Education Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MBAIF remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.09. CIBT Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

