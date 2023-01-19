Citigroup Upgrades Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to “Neutral”

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

