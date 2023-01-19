Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.24. 3,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.