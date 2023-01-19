Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

CCEP stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.