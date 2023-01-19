Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Trading Up 4.9%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.97 and last traded at $146.97. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average of $138.72.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

