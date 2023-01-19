Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Down 33.4% in December

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the December 15th total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of Codiak BioSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAK. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 208.5% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Performance

CDAK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 200,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,895. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $21.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.45.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

