Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in December

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the December 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cofinimmo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFMOF remained flat at 85.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Cofinimmo has a 52-week low of 85.50 and a 52-week high of 85.50.

Get Cofinimmo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFMOF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Cofinimmo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cofinimmo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cofinimmo from €104.00 ($113.04) to €100.00 ($108.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cofinimmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cofinimmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.