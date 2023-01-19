Cogeco (TSE:CGO) PT Lowered to C$110.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Cogeco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$84.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cogeco stock opened at C$57.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.02. Cogeco has a 12-month low of C$52.06 and a 12-month high of C$85.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$907.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.20.

Cogeco Increases Dividend

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$746.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco will post 10.7799996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.731 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Cogeco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.