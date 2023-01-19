Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $5.80 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.3% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 47,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.7% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 127.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 64,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 35,969 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $140.69. 42,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 102.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

