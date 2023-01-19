Cohen Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 2.3% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.76 on Thursday, hitting $215.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 265.72%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

