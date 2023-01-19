Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.26. 47,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 47,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.0819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.11%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

