Compound (COMP) Tops One Day Volume of $27.07 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. Compound has a market capitalization of $349.23 million and $27.07 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $48.06 or 0.00228323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00100665 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00056274 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00028949 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

