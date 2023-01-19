Compound Price Hits $47.81 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $47.81 or 0.00227841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $347.47 million and $27.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00101151 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00057307 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00029496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.56716478 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $52,024,401.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.